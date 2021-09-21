New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 61,478 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.