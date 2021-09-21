New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,589 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $5,458,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,141. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

