New South Capital Management Inc. Has $51.41 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $51,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. 10,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,588. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

