New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 172,099 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,099 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Hanesbrands worth $89,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 75,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.