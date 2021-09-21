New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 38,100 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

