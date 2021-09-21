New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 75,000 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

