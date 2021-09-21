New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $557.68 million, a P/E ratio of 133.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

