New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $199,000 Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

TLMD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

