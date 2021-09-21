New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.