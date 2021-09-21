New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $182,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

