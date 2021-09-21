New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $295.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.