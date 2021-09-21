NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.83. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 21,733 shares traded.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.