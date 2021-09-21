NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 2,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

