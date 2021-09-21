Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.