Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

HAL opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

