NIKE’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. NIKE has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

