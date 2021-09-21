Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

