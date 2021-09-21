Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellium by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 921,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

