NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

