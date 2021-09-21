Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $575.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.64. The company has a market capitalization of $254.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

