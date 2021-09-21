Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

