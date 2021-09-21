Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NUFMF stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
Nufarm Company Profile
