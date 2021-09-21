Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NUFMF stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.