NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $509,191.28 and $8.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024402 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,165,550,828 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,081,587 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

