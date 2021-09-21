Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NXP opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

