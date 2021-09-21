Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NXP opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
