NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,750 shares of company stock worth $89,709,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 527,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336,137. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

