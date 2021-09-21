NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lifted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 10.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.51% of NVR worth $89,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $11.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4,979.30. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,407. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,096.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,923.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

