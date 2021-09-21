O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

