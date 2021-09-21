O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 960.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

