O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

