O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $698,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

