O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

COG stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.