One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock worth $776,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.04.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.