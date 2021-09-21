One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock worth $776,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

