Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 284,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,621. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.