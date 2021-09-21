OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.72 million, a PE ratio of 182.86 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

