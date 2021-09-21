Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $223.60 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $223.60 million and approximately $65.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00044003 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

