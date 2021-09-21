Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

