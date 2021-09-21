ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ORIX by 116.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.