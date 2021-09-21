Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

