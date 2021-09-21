Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $31.60 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Oxen has a total market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $101,030.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.44 or 0.07051860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00371045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.08 or 0.01274263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00115067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00541420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00510640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00370377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007021 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,431,729 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

