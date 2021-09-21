Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $8.53. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 13,263 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $195.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

