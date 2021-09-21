Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

