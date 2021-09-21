Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 661 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

