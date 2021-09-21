Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $497.06 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

