Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.