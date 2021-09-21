Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

