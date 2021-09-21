Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $372,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

SKYY stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52.

