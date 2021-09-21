Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $372,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

SKYY stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.