Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,926 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 457.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

