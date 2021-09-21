Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rapid7 worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 563,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 157,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,433 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

