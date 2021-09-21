Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

