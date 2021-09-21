Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Financial Bankshares worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

FFIN opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.